Canada's Trudeau says evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine jet

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference January 8, 2020, in Ottawa, Canada.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference January 8, 2020, in Ottawa, Canada. © Dave Chan, AFP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada had intelligence from multiple sources indicating that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran was brought down by an Iranian missile, and that the strike may have been "unintentional".

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” Trudeau told reporters.

“This may well have been unintentional,” Trudeau added in a press conference.

A total of 176 people, including 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, were killed when the plane came down shortly after take-off on Wednesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles towards bases in Iraq housing US troops.

