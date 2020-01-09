Live: French pension reform strikes enter sixth week with nationwide day of protest
France faces the 36th day of the longest continuous transport strikes in its modern history, and the fourth day of major, cross-sector protests since the strikes began on December 5.
- France’s major unions are calling for Paris métro workers, state railway workers, power utility workers, dock workers, health workers, teachers, lawyers and pilots to participate in today’s protests.
- Just two out of 14 Paris métro lines are running as normal, with reduced service on all other lines, buses, trams and RER commuter trains.
- France's national railway service, SNCF, has reduced departures for five categories of trains.
- As a result of the strikes, electricity production in France fell nearly 7 gigawatts by 8.30 am Paris time, according to information from French power utility EDF and grid operator RTE.
- The CGT union is calling for anti-pension reform mobilisations for today, tomorrow and Saturday.
Follow this our FRANCE 24 live blog for all the day's developments across the country.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
