US House of Representatives votes to limit Trump's ability to declare war on Iran

US President Donald Trump said no US lives were lost in the Iranian missile strikes on military bases in Iraq.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of acting recklessly and voted for the resolution, and Trump's fellow Republicans, who strongly back the president. 

