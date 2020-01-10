Sex tech: Female adult toys finally create a buzz at Las Vegas electronics show

This year's CES has a dedicated space for 'sex tech' for the first time.

From high-tech vibrators to app-controlled sex toys, this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has a dedicated space for “sex tech” for the first time ever. But along with showcasing their products, it is also a chance for exhibitors to change attitudes and break taboos, particularly when it comes to female sexuality.

The move to offer a space in the vast trade show to adult toy companies, whose products can be found in the “Health & Wellness” section, comes after last year’s CES became embroiled in controversy when it revoked an award given to the maker of the Osé female sex toy, deeming it “immoral", "obscene" and "profane”.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs the expo, eventually backtracked following allegations of double standards, given that numerous male-orientated adult products have been exhibited at the show in the past.

The company behind Osé, Lora DiCarlo, is back this year and is one of several companies hoping to bring sex products into the mainstream.

"We demonised female sexuality. And that's why we're here, though, to change that conversation and have that healthy dialogue and to remove the shame around sexuality,” company founder DiCarlo told AP.

The move to embrace sex tech at CES may not last, however, with the CTA making clear this year’s dedicated space is only a trial.