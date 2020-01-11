Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Haftar announce ceasefire

People raise a picture of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar as they take part in a demonstration held by Libyans and Syrians in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi to protest against Turkey's prospective military intervention in support of the UN-recognised Tripoli-based government, on January 3, 2020. (Photo by Abdullah DOMA / AFP)

The forces of Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar on Saturday announced a ceasefire from midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT) following calls from Moscow and Ankara for a truce.

Advertising Read more

They warned, however, in a short statement that the "response will be severe in the event of any violation of the truce by the opposing camp", a reference to the UN-recognised government in Libya, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Haftar's forces have been battling to take the capital from the GNA since April.

(AFP)

