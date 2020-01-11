Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Haftar announce ceasefire
Issued on: Modified:
The forces of Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar on Saturday announced a ceasefire from midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT) following calls from Moscow and Ankara for a truce.
Advertising
They warned, however, in a short statement that the "response will be severe in the event of any violation of the truce by the opposing camp", a reference to the UN-recognised government in Libya, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj.
Haftar's forces have been battling to take the capital from the GNA since April.
(AFP)
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label