France 24 Special Edition: Australia Inferno

Issued on: Modified:

By: Mairead DUNDAS Follow | Marie-Claire IDE

Tune into our special edition of Down to Earth devoted to the bushfires plaguing Australia. 

As the crisis in Australia enters its fifth consecutive month, more than 150 fires are still raging across the continent, some of them merging to create what’s known as mega-blazes.

Already 10,000 hectares of bush, parks and forests have burned, 27 lives have been lost and more than a billion animals are estimated to have perished.

We hear first-hand accounts of the flames as well as analysis from experts, activists and journalists in an effort try to understand the amplitude of this human and environmental catastrophe.

