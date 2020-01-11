Injured Del Potro out of Australian Open

Advertising Read more

Melbourne (AFP)

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday pulled out of the Australian Open as he continues to struggle with his recovery from knee surgery.

The 31-year-old Argentinian, who made the last eight at Melbourne Park in 2009 and 2012, has not played since slipping and hurting his knee on the grass in the Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's in June.

"Our two-time quarter-finalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," the Australian Open tweeted.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery. We hope to see you back in Australia soon."

The injury-plagued Del Potro reached a career high of third in the world but has slipped down the rankings to 120.

The opening Grand Slam of the year gets under way on January 20.

© 2020 AFP