Lewis century leads West Indies to series sweep

St. George's (Grenada) (AFP)

Evin Lewis smashed a dazzling century as West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets on Sunday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the one-day international series.

Lewis hit his third one-day ton off 96 balls with six boundaries and five huge sixes at the National Stadium in Grenada as West Indies reached their rain-revised target of 197 with 64 balls to spare.

The 28-year-old, left-handed Lewis had made an unbeaten 99 in the first game in Barbados which his team won by five wickets.

For Ireland, captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 71 in a total of 203 all out. West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took 4-36.

Brief scores:

Ireland 203 all out in 49.1 overs (A. Balbirnie 71; H. Walsh 4-36, O. Thomas 3-41) v West Indies 199-5 (D/L revised target of 197) (E. Lewis 102, N. Pooran 43 not out)

Result: West Indies won by five wickets (D/L method)

Toss: West Indies

Series: West Indies win 3-0

© 2020 AFP