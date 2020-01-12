Swiss ace Yule leads Adelboden slalom

Advertising Read more

Adelboden (Switzerland) (AFP)

Racing in perfect conditions on home snow the Swiss ace Daniel Yule edged rising French star Clement Noel in the World Cup slalom first run at Adelboden on Sunday.

Yule is on flying form after winning the Madonna di Campiglio slalom in Italy on Wednesday edging out Norway's Kristoffersen, a prime contender for the overall World Cup title, by 0.15sec.

Three other Swiss skiers gave the weekend crowds plenty to cheer about under bright blue skies as Ramon Zenhäusern, Tanguy Nef and Loïc Meillard all made the top five too.

© 2020 AFP