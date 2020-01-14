Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#Libya
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Friends and family of teenage Ivorian stowaway struggle to grasp his death

Issued on: Modified:

Laurent Barthelemy was found dead in Paris in the undercarriage of an Air France jet.
Laurent Barthelemy was found dead in Paris in the undercarriage of an Air France jet. © France24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Alison SARGENT

Laurent Barthelemy Ani Guibahi was 14 and dreamed of becoming a scientist. Last week he left his home in Abidjan and secreted himself in the undercarriage of an Air France jet. He was found dead when it arrived in France.

Advertising

Back in Abidjan, his grieving parents and friends are trying to understand what prompted Barthelemy to undertake the deadly journey.

“They told me that my child had been found in France,” his father said, sobbing. “It’s crazy. Can you imagine? A child that you had left at home.”

Investigators said the child likely died from extreme cold or from asphyxiation.

(FRANCE 24)
 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.