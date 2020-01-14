Friends and family of teenage Ivorian stowaway struggle to grasp his death

Laurent Barthelemy was found dead in Paris in the undercarriage of an Air France jet. © France24

Laurent Barthelemy Ani Guibahi was 14 and dreamed of becoming a scientist. Last week he left his home in Abidjan and secreted himself in the undercarriage of an Air France jet. He was found dead when it arrived in France.