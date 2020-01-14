Friends and family of teenage Ivorian stowaway struggle to grasp his death
Laurent Barthelemy Ani Guibahi was 14 and dreamed of becoming a scientist. Last week he left his home in Abidjan and secreted himself in the undercarriage of an Air France jet. He was found dead when it arrived in France.
Back in Abidjan, his grieving parents and friends are trying to understand what prompted Barthelemy to undertake the deadly journey.
“They told me that my child had been found in France,” his father said, sobbing. “It’s crazy. Can you imagine? A child that you had left at home.”
Investigators said the child likely died from extreme cold or from asphyxiation.
(FRANCE 24)
