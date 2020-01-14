Ghett'Up: Bringing the US to the French suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis

FRANCE 24's new show Banlieue Project is a platform for residents of France’s disadvantaged suburbs to tell their own stories. We provide the camera and they film their experiences to break down clichés about the French "banlieues". In this first episode, we meet Inès. Originally from the Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis, she studied in the United States during her business degree and was inspired by the people she met there. When she came back to France, she set up Skype workshops which allow youngsters in Seine-Saint-Denis to exchange with Americans. Inès tells us more.