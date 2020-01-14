Skip to main content
Live
#Iran
#Libya
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Iran’s Rouhani: Those responsible for downing of Ukrainian jet will be punished

Issued on: Modified:

File photo of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani
File photo of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani © AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the “tragic event” would be investigated thoroughly.

Advertising

“It was an unforgivable error ... one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash,” he said.

Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step ... We should assure people that it will not happen again,” he said, adding that his government was “accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash”.

(REUTERS)
 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.