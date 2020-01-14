Ireland's PM Varadkar calls early election for February 8
Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland.
"The election will be held on Saturday, February 8th," he said in a speech in Dublin, adding that he would ask President Michael Higgins to dissolve parliament.
Varadkar later posted a video on Twitter outlining what he sees as his achievements in power.
“We've made some good progress since I've become (prime minister)" he said. “But I know it's not enough, and we want to do much more.''
The election is likely to revolve around the issues of health and housing. Ireland is struggling with a housing crisis and has faced hospital overcrowding.
