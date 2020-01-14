Skip to main content
Ireland's PM Varadkar calls early election for February 8

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told his cabinet he would seek a dissolution of the lower house of parliament.
Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland.

"The election will be held on Saturday, February 8th," he said in a speech in Dublin, adding that he would ask President Michael Higgins to dissolve parliament.

Varadkar later posted a video on Twitter outlining what he sees as his achievements in power.

“We've made some good progress since I've become (prime minister)" he said. “But I know it's not enough, and we want to do much more.''

The election is likely to revolve around the issues of health and housing. Ireland is struggling with a housing crisis and has faced hospital overcrowding.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

