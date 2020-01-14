Libya's Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal
Issued on: Modified:
Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Advertising
Haftar’s rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
(REUTERS)
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label