Libya's Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal

Khalifa Haftar in Paris, France, in May 2018 (file photo).
Khalifa Haftar in Paris, France, in May 2018 (file photo). © Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Haftar’s rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

(REUTERS)

 

