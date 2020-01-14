Libya's Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal

Khalifa Haftar in Paris, France, in May 2018 (file photo). © Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.