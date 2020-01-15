Skip to main content
Thousands of asylum seekers waiting in streets, makeshift camps around Paris

By: Taline OUNDJIAN | James VASINA

After an asylum seekers’ camp in northern Paris was cleared last November, France plans to continue to break up others across the country. Although the number of places in shelters has doubled, with over 108,000 beds available for asylum seekers, makeshift camps are still scattered around the capital's ring road, where several thousand people are living in squalid conditions. FRANCE 24’s team reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

