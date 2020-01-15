Live: US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and voted hours later to send his impeachment articles to the Senate, where his trial will be headed by Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president.
- After weeks of delay, the House sent the two impeachment charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against Trump to the Senate later on Wednesday, clearing the way for the trial to start in earnest next week.
- The trial in the Senate – controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans – is expected to end in his acquittal after several weeks of televised proceedings, leaving him in office.
- The trial will focus attention on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden, just as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up.
- Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman will lead the House "managers" who will present the case that Trump should be ousted for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son and for obstructing the House investigation by refusing to provide requested testimony and documents.
- A fight over witnesses remains unresolved. Senate Democrats in the Republican-controlled chamber want four current and former Trump administration officials to testify, while many Republicans want a speedy trial without witness testimony. Trump has at times said he wants to hear from witnesses, albeit not the same ones the Democrats want to testify. Democrats need at least four Republicans to join them to reach a majority of 51 senators to approve the subpoenas.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
