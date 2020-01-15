Live: US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump as Reps.' Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) stand by during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. © Joshua Roberts, Reuters

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and voted hours later to send his impeachment articles to the Senate, where his trial will be headed by Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president.