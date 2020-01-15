The Debate

In the end, Nancy Pelosi opted to trigger the president's impeachment trial sooner rather than later. The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives has cut short a drawn-out battle with Republicans over the rules of the Senate trial. She's still, though, keeping up the pressure with the release of new evidence of Donald Trump's active bid to pressure Ukraine into digging up political dirt on his top rival for re-election, Joe Biden.

While it's a near certainty that two-thirds of senators are not going to agree to make Trump the first-ever sitting US president to be removed from office, it is anyone's guess how the upcoming weeks will play out in the court of public opinion, not only for Trump and the Republicans.

But also for Biden - whose son's seat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company will come under scrutiny and three other Democratic candidates that include top contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. For the next however many weeks, they will not be on the campaign trail but jurors in the only business on the Senate's agenda: a trial that could well clash with the first caucuses and primaries of the 2020 race.

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Jimena Morales-Velasco.