French workers' and employers' unions have until April to find a way to balance out the country's pension schemes. If they fail, the government will reintroduce the controversial "pivot age" in its reform plan, which would force all French citizens to work until the age of 64 to be eligible for a full pension.

Older citizens are often the first employees to be laid off when a company needs to slim down. FRANCE 24's Karina Chabour meets several senior citizens who continue to work - out of choice or necessity - and looks at whether companies are serious about hiring and retaining older workers.

