France in focus

Recipe for success: France's pastry culture

By: Nadia CHARBIT | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

This week, we’re in the gourmet aisles of one of Paris’s best loved department stores to talk about the French art of pastry making! While the country faces some stiff competition in the wider culinary world, pastry remains a French preserve, and with good reason. With a combination of technical skill and creativity, the latest generations of young French pastry chefs have elevated dessert-making to a veritable art form. Add to that a pinch of TV bake-off shows and a sprinkling of social networking and what you're serving up is a French addiction. We take a closer look.