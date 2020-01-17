Skip to main content
France to deploy Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to support operations in Middle East

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, pictured off the coast of Toulon, France, on November 8, 2018.
The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, pictured off the coast of Toulon, France, on November 8, 2018. © Pool/AFP
France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from January to April to support French military operations in the Middle East, Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

“The aircraft carrier will support Chammal operations (in the Middle East) from January to April 2020 before deploying to the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea”, Macron said at a New Year speech to the French military.

The deployment comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, and French concerns that the fight against Islamic State militants may be weakened within that context.

(REUTERS)

