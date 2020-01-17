Gregoritsch shines on Schalke debut in win over Gladbach

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Michael Gregoritsch scored and set up a goal on his Schalke debut as Borussia Moenchengladbach's title hopes were dented by a 2-0 defeat in Gelsenkirchen on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Gregoritsch, who joined last month on loan from Augsburg until the end of the season, shone as Schalke moved up to fourth place, level on 33 points with third-placed Bayern Munich, who they play away next weekend.

Schalke earned a goalless draw in Moenchengladbach when the teams met in August, but the Royal Blues dominated at the Veltins Arena in front of 62,251 fans.

Schalke took control after the break when Gregoritsch drew a couple of defenders wide on the left and spotted midfielder Suat Serdar unmarked in the middle.

The Germany midfielder was well outside the box but took his time to curl a brilliant shot past Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer on 48 minutes.

Austria international Gregoritsch then grabbed a goal of his own when Schalke countered at pace after a Gladbach attack broke down.

Central midfielder Daniel Caligiuri put Belgian striker Benito Raman away into space on the left and he spotted Gregoritsch charging into the box, with the debutant sweeping home a second on 58 minutes.

The defeat kept Gladbach second in the table, but they can be leapfrogged by Bayern who visit mid-table Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

