South Africa's Rabada out of fourth Test after rules breach

Port Elizabeth (South Africa) (AFP)

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test against England next week after his celebrations after snatching England captain Joe Root's wicket upset match officials.

Rabada was found guilty of a level one breach of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct for his reaction after clean-bowling Root during the first day of the third Test at St George’s Park on Thursday.

He was also fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

Because it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban.

After clean-bowling Root, Rabada charged down the pitch before celebrating with fists clenched almost within touching distance of the England captain.

Rabada pleaded guilty to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal."

One of Rabada’s previous offences occurred at St George’s Park two years ago when he made shoulder contact with then-Australian captain Steve Smith.

He was initially banned for two matches after being docked three demerit points but this was reduced to one on appeal, enabling him to complete the series but putting him on the threshold of a ban.

Meanwhile rain delayed the start of the second day of the third Test on Friday. Play eventually got under way 45 minutes behind schedule with England resuming on 224 for four.

© 2020 AFP