Haaland bags 20-minute hat-trick on Dortmund debut

Berlin (AFP)

Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to claim a hat-trick inside 20 minutes on his Borussia Dortmund debut and inspire a 5-3 comeback win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 19-year-old showed why Dortmund paid Salzburg 20 million euros ($22 million) for him last month when he came on early in the second half with his team 3-1 down.

Having already scored 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg this season, the teenager needed just three minutes to open his Dortmund account, then added two more in quick succession.

It was his sixth hat-trick of the campaign.

