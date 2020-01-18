Swiss Feuz streaks to third Wengen downhill win to match Klammer

Advertising Read more

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP)

Switzerland's Beat Feuz claimed his third World Cup victory in the Wengen downhill, scorching to glory on home snow on Saturday ahead of Italian Dominik Paris.

Feuz, 32, had previously won on the famed 2.9km-long Lauberhorn course in 2012 and 2018 and made no mistake in perfect, sunny conditions, clocking 1min 42.53sec.

His third victory drew him level with Austrian skiing legend Franz Klammer, who won in Wengen in 1975, 1976 and 1977.

Paris was second, at 0.29sec, with Germany's Thomas Dressen rounding out the podium a further 0.02sec adrift on a course that had been shortened because of overnight snow.

Austrian Matthias Mayer, winner of Friday's combined, missed out on third spot by seven-hundredths of a second.

© 2020 AFP