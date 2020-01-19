World powers agree to respect arms embargo in Libya’s war

World leaders agreed on a final joint statement the Libya conference in Berlin, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced during a press conference on Sunday, adding that all participants pledge to uphold weapons embargo in country’s war and agree on a political solution to the conflict.

Advertising Read more

German chancellor Angela Merkel said that countries with interests in Libya’s long-running conflict have agreed that they should respect a much-violated arms embargo, which should be better controlled than it has been to date.

"We agreed on a comprehensive plan forward," Merkel said. "I can say that all participants worked really constructively together", she said before adding: "We all agree that we should respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past."

German chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented details of the summit’s statement, as Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been struggling to draw military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy after he quit talks and more than half of Libya's oil output was shut in areas he controls.

Among those attending were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Libya's two main rival leaders, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, also came to Berlin. Merkel and her foreign minister met both men at the chancellery before the summit began. They weren't in a group photo at the beginning of the event, and further details of their participation were not immediately available.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)