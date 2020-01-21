Live: Donald Trump gives keynote address at Davos 2020

US President Donald Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020, for the World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday for the 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he will give a keynote speech just hours before his impeachment trial kicks into high gear in Washington.

Advertising Read more

Trump’s Marine One helicopter touched down in the picturesque Swiss ski resort shortly ahead of his scheduled speech to the World Economic Forum, which this year is focusing on climate change.

Trump, however, said he was attending the forum to encourage businesses to invest in the US.

He is also due to meet separately with the president of Iraq, Pakistan’s prime minister and the head of the European Union executive body.

Click the player to watch his speech live on FRANCE 24.