Hernandez joins LA Galaxy from Sevilla

Madrid (AFP)

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has joined Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy from Sevilla, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday.

"Sevilla and Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to the American team," read a statement from Sevilla.

Hernandez, who has also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has left after only five months with Sevilla, who signed him from West Ham last summer.

The 31-year-old had become a fringe player under coach Julen Lopetegui, making only 15 appearances this season and scoring three goals.

"I say goodbye to a club where I spent a short time but enough to hold it in special affection and know what it means in the world of football," wrote Hernandez in a message on Twitter.

"It is a goodbye with some sadness because I am sure that if I had had more minutes, I would not have had to leave so soon."

At LA Galaxy, Hernandez will be tasked with filling the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left to join AC Milan in December.

According to Sport Illustrated magazine, Hernandez will earn $6 million (5.41 million euros) a year at his new club and become the highest paid player in MLS, alongside Toronto's Michael Bradley.

© 2020 AFP