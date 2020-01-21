Season over for Italian speedster Paris after Kitzbuhel accident

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Italy's world champion skier Dominik Paris will miss the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments in training for the feared Kitzbuhel World Cup event in Austria.

Speed event specialist Paris is a three-time winner on the highly reputed Kitzbuhel downhill run and won back-to-back downhills in December at Bormio's Stelvio slope.

"My season is over," Paris said in a statement.

"On my descent one ski got a bit too much snow and I felt the ligament go," said the powerfully built 30-year-old.

The Italian ski federation said their 2019 Super-G world champion Paris had also fractured part of his shin.

Paris had been scheduled to race the Super-G on Friday and the fabled downhill on Saturday.

