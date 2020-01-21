Live coverage

LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial opens in the US Senate

Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on the first day of the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on January 21, 2020. © Joshua Roberts, REUTERS

US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, claims he is innocent of the charges.