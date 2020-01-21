Skip to main content
LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial opens in the US Senate

Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on the first day of the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on January 21, 2020.
US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, claims he is innocent of the charges.

  • The articles state that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election to help him win, and then tried to thwart a congressional probe of his behaviour.
  • Trump will not be present at the trial – he is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Trump told reporters there: “That whole thing is a hoax. It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job.”
  • This is only the third time an American president has endured an impeachment trial, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999.
  • The trial comes just weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 US presidential election.

Click on the player above to watch the proceedings in real time. Or you can also follow all the action and subsequent reactions in our liveblog below.

 

 

