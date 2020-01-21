LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial sees partisan clashes over rules, witnesses, admissible documents
US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, claims he is innocent of the charges.
- The US Senate voted 53-47, exactly along party lines, to table several amendments proposed by Democratic US Senator Chuck Schumer:
- 1) amendment to subpeona White House documents;
- 2) amendment to subpeona State Department documents;
- 3) amendment to subpoena key budget documents detailing Trump's aid to Ukraine.
- 4) amendment to subpoena Mick Mulvaney, Trump's acting chief of staff, central to the Ukraine scandal
- 5) amendment to subpoena Pentagon documents
- The articles state that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election to help him win, and then tried to thwart a congressional probe of his behaviour.
- Trump will not be present at the trial – he is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Trump told reporters there: “That whole thing is a hoax. It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job.”
- This is only the third time an American president has endured an impeachment trial, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999.
- The trial comes just weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 US presidential election.
