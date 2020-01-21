Live coverage

LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial sees partisan clashes over rules, witnesses, admissible documents

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the final senator, James Inhofe, as the Chief Justice presides over the start of the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, USA, January 21, 2020. © REUTERS

US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, claims he is innocent of the charges.