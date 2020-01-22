British comedian Terry Jones smiles as he leaves The Rolls Building in central London on November 30, 2012.

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his family said in a statement on Wednesday, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia.

"Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD," they said.

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humour helped revolutionize British comedy.

Born in Wales, Jones was also a film director and historian.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS and AP)

