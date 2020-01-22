Saracens 'keen' for report into salary cap breaches to be published

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Saracens said on Wednesday they are "keen" for the disciplinary report into their salary cap breaches to be published in full.

Premiership Rugby announced at the weekend that the reigning English and European champions would be relegated from the English top flight at the end of this season in response to their failure to comply with salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

They were docked 35 league points and fined more than £5 million ($6.5 million) in November for breaking the salary cap in the three previous seasons but the dossier of an investigation into those breaches has so far not been released.

Speaking on Tuesday, Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said Saracens would need to agree for the report to be published.

"It would take agreement with Saracens, which they've withheld, for us to publish," Childs said. "We can't publish it without their approval."

But in a message to supporters published on Saracens' official website, the club's chairman Neil Golding said: "With regards to the publication of the disciplinary panel's full report, I am surprised by the suggestion that Saracens are objecting to the publication of the report.

"Since my appointment on January 9, I have spent considerable time in discussions with PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) and nobody has asked me what my position is on the matter.

"To confirm, we are keen for the report to be published in full, and I made PRL aware of this earlier today. It will provide much-needed context and clarity."

A Premiership Rugby spokesman said preparations would now begin to release the decision document.

"We believe that publication of the decision in respect of Saracens' past breaches of the salary cap is an important step towards upholding trust in our enforcement of the regulations and the disciplinary process," he said.

