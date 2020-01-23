French connections

Has police brutality increased in France?

Until recently, allegations of police brutality in France remained largely contained to the "banlieues", the suburbs outside big cities. But the issue has gained prominence since the Yellow Vest protest movement kicked off in October 2018. Hundreds of people have been seriously injured in clashes with police, dozens of them maimed for life. This has brought French policing and crowd control techniques under scrutiny. But are things really worse than before? We take a closer look.