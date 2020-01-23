LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Visitors enter the Hall of Names to look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Holocaust History Museum at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on January 15, 2020.

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World War II death camp where the Nazis killed more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews.

Advertising Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence and Britain's Prince Charles - representing the war-time Allied powers - were to address the sombre ceremony at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

Germany's president was also set to speak at the meeting of more than 40 heads of state, premiers and royals, which is the biggest international diplomatic gathering ever held in Israel and which was guarded by more than 10,000 police, one third of the national force.

Alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders will warn against a resurgence of anti-Semitism in speeches at the memorial centre for the six million Jews that Nazi Germany killed in gas chambers, ghettos and forced labour camps.

Follow our special live coverage of the commemoration by clicking on the player above.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe