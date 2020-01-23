Scotland's Russell to miss Six Nations opener after breach of team protocol

Advertising Read more

Glasgow (AFP)

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will miss the Six Nations opener against Ireland after being sent home from their training base on Thursday for a "breach of team protocol".

As well as being dropped for the Ireland clash in Dublin on February 1, Racing 92 star Russell's involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt following the unspecified incident.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut for Scotland in 2014, has emerged as a key figure in Gregor Townsend's side.

His potential absence for the entire Six Nations would be a huge blow for Scotland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup campaign last year.

"Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland's Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week's camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club," a Scotland spokesman said in a statement.

