Week in Review: Auschwitz remembered, hacktivism and Jean-Paul Gaultier takes a final bow

From left: French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier bows out after 50 years on the catwalks, the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and French lawyers strike against pension reforms.

FRANCE 24 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, takes a look at the demise of hacktivism and pays tribute to French fashion icon Jean-Paul Gaultier, who this week bid adieu to the catwalk with a final show.

ARTICLES

'Their main weapon is fear': Human rights observers accuse Lebanese security forces of abuses

Lebanon’s new cabinet met for the first time on Wednesday, but the country's tenacious protest movement hasn't seemed to lose momentum. With the country’s security forces now accused of using excessive violence against demonstrators, including the misuse of teargas and rubber bullets, FRANCE 24 took an inside look at their increasingly tough tactics.



French pension reform: Striking lawyers face choice to ‘fight now or die later’

French lawyers are keeping up the pressure against the French government’s proposed overhaul to the pension system. Lawyers in the impoverished Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis have been striking since January 6 – postponing all court hearings despite the possible effects on some of their vulnerable clients.

French lawyers are protesting the government's pension reform plan © Sarah LEDUC, FRANCE 24

LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault presents the group's annual results at the LVMH headquarters in Paris, January 29, 2019. AFP - ERIC PIERMONT

On Friday, French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault briefly toppled Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. Now relegated back to second wealthiest in the world, Arnault remains the richest person in Europe.

France’s bioethics reform reaches the Senate floor on Tuesday, three months after lower-house lawmakers passed the controversial legislation. The bill, which has been considerably amended by senators in committee, could yet change, with the lesbian couples and single women poised to gain legal access to medically assisted reproduction potentially seeing social security coverage for the procedure withdrawn.



A brief history of impeachment: From Johnson to Trump

Donald Trump, whose trial in the Senate began this week, is just the third US president to be impeached, while another came famously close. From Andrew Johnson in 1868 to Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, we take a look back at the history of impeachment in the United States.

From left to right: ANdrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. © France 24

A flurry of recent geostrategic gains by Turkey and Russia in Libya have underscored Europe’s failure to tackle a deadly crisis at its doorstep. Sunday’s conference on Libya in Berlin gives the European Union the chance to seize a diplomatic opportunity. But for that, Europe must overcome its divisions and crippling competitions.

VIDEO REPORTS

'The Last Ones': Listening to survivors of the concentration camps

FRANCE 24 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with "The Last Ones", a series of portraits of the camp's last survivors by documentary film-maker Sophie Nahum.

A series of portraits of the world's last remaining survivors of the Holocaust © FRANCE 24 screengrab

More than 40 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attended ceremonies at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, which held a commemoration on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz.

The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, where ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation are to take place. © FRANCE 24 screen grab



SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults'

As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, FRANCE 24's Jerusalem correspondent sat down with Dita Kraus, a survivor of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Dita Kraus © FRANCE 24

A look inside the ‘hacktivist’ world

A recent report has found that hacktivist attacks have been virtually eliminated since 2015. This is due to a worldwide crackdown on hackers and the disintegration of the Anonymous hacking collective. A former hacker tells us more.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Has police brutality increased in France?

Until recently, allegations of police brutality in France remained largely contained to the "banlieues", the suburbs outside big cities. But the issue has gained prominence since the Yellow Vest protest movement kicked off in October 2018. Hundreds of people have been seriously injured in clashes with police, dozens of them maimed for life. This has brought French policing and crowd control techniques under scrutiny. But are things really worse than before? We take a closer look.



FOCUS

Trade war: Will French wine exports turn sour?

In October 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled in favour of the United States in a long-running dispute over plane subsidies, giving Washington the green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods. Top of the list was French wine. Our US correspondents report on the negative impact the tariffs are now having on American importers of French wine - as well as consumers.



ENCORE!

Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

Famous for Madonna's cone bras, blue and white stripy T-shirts, saintly models and corsets, "L’Enfant terrible" of French fashion Jean Paul Gaultier is retiring from the catwalk. His final haute couture show, which marked 50 years of his career, took place this week in Paris. Fashion writers Susie Lau and Alice Pfeiffer speak to Eve Jackson about the end of a fashion era.

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier acknowledges the audience at the end of his Spring/Summer 2008 Haute Couture collection show in Paris on January 23, 2008. © François Guillot, AFP



YOU ARE HERE

Discovering the belfries of northern France

France's northern Hauts-de-France region has an astonishing concentration of belfries, many of them listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These stone towers were built in the Middle Ages to mark the civic independence of towns from local lords. Like churches, they punctuate the daily lives of residents and tell the story of the region.



FASHION

Art, counterculture and science fiction inspire men's fashion for winter 2020

Paris Fashion Week has surpassed its own personal best this season, with some 60 men's fashion shows over six days from a variety of international brands. On days one and two, three labels turned heads among the press: Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck and his rejection of political correctness; the French collective Etudes Studio, which drew inspiration from the films "Fantastic Planet" and "Terminator 2"; plus Israeli designer Hed Mayner, who delved into the Arte Povera movement for his looks.

Paris Fashion Week © MEDIATV

