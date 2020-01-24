Beaumont eyes second term as World Rugby chairman

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has confirmed he will run for a second term in charge of the global game's governing body.

Beaumont has led World Rugby since 2016 and the former England international will be up for re-election in May.

The 67-year-old has picked French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte as his vice-chairman candidate to replace Agustin Pichot.

"Having consulted with my union and region colleagues and my family, I can confirm that I will be seeking re-election as World Rugby chairman at the council meeting in May," Beaumont said in a statement on Friday.

"I will be standing with Federation Francaise de Rugby president Bernard Laporte as my candidate for vice-chairman.

"Bernard is a great servant of the game and shares my vision for a strong, sustainable and inclusive game that provides even greater opportunity for expansion and growth.

"Serving the game is a privilege and while we have made great, game-changing progress over the last four years and accelerate into a new decade in excellent shape, there is much work to be done."

Beaumont set out his priorities, if re-elected, as strengthening "unions outside of the Six Nations and Rugby Championship" as well as women's rugby, governance reform and boosting "the financial sustainability of the game".

If elected Beaumont's second term in charge would cover the next rugby union World Cup in France in 2023.

