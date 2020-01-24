Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France confirms first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus

Issued on: Modified:

Passengers wear masks to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020.
Passengers wear masks to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020. © Mark Ralston, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France declared on Friday its first two confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with one patient being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Advertising

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said during a press conference these were the first two cases in Europe, adding it was likely other cases would arise in the country.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.