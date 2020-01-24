France confirms first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus
Issued on: Modified:
France declared on Friday its first two confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with one patient being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.
Advertising
French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said during a press conference these were the first two cases in Europe, adding it was likely other cases would arise in the country.
(REUTERS)
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe