Harlequins sign Springbok centre Esterhuizen

London (AFP)

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen will join Harlequins from Super Rugby's Sharks for the 2020-21 season, the English Premiership side announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has played eight Tests for the Springboks and can also play at full back, stands at 1.93 metres (six feet four inches) and is nicknamed "The Giant".

"When the opportunity to play for Harlequins came up, I knew it was the right move for me to develop my career and get the chance to play in the Premiership, as well as experience the European competition, which have always been dreams of mine," he said.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "Andre is an incredible signing for Harlequins. He is a current Springbok who has the ability to change any game through his raw power and strength in the contact areas.

"His physical abilities are impressive enough, but we were further attracted by his capacity to be a second playmaker."

© 2020 AFP