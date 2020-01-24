Rebic fires resurgent AC Milan into Europa League places

Advertising Read more

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Ante Rebic to score the only goal as AC Milan beat Brescia 1-0 to claim a third consecutive Serie A win for the first time this season on Friday.

Ibrahimovic missed a chance in front of goal before the break but provided the cross after 71 minutes that allowed substitute Rebic to finish off his third goal in two games.

Milan have taken ten points in four games since Ibrhimovic's return to the club this month.

Stefano Pioli's side move up to sixth position into the Europa League berths and seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

Italy forward Mario Balotelli was suspended for Brescia against his former club.

Hosts Brescia had their chances with Sandro Tonali and Ernesto Torregrossa threatening Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Milan goal.

Ibrahimovic missed a chance five minutes before the break sending a Theo Hernandez cross wide on front of goal.

But the 38-year-old controlled a Hakan Calhanoglu pass sending through at an angle with Rebic, who came on quarter of an hour earlier, pouncing to finish off amid confusion in front of goal.

The Croatian forward had already scored his first two goals for Milan last weekend against Udinese.

Samu Castillejo had a goal ruled out with seven minutes to go because of Ibrahimovic's offside position in the build-up with Hernandez clipping the crossbar.

Donnarumma dived to deny Emanuele Ndoj an equaliser as Brescia piled forward in search of the equaliser but they remain second from bottom of the league.

