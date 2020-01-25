Last-gasp winner sees Braga down Porto to win Portuguese League Cup

Advertising Read more

Braga (Portugal) (AFP)

Ricardo Horta scored a dramatic injury-time winner to grab Braga a 1-0 victory over Porto in the Portuguese League Cup final on Saturday.

Braga, playing in front of their home fans, clinched the trophy for the second time after their previous triumph in 2013.

Porto have still never won the League Cup, losing four finals since the inaugural tournament in 2007-08.

A tense match saw Tiquinho Soares go closest for Porto in the first half when his effort struck the crossbar, before Raul Michel Melo da Silva hit the woodwork for Braga in the second minute of injury time.

That miss did not matter, though, as Horta pounced on a deflected shot in the 95th minute to steer the ball into the bottom corner and cue delirious celebrations at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

It is Braga's fourth major trophy, adding also to the Portuguese Cups they won in 1966 and 2016.

