Sweden's Sagstrom stretches LPGA lead to two strokes

Miami (AFP)

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom fired a bogey-free five-under par 67 on Saturday, stretching her lead to two strokes after the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Sagstrom, seeking her first LPGA title at the Florida event, followed up a career-low 62 on Friday with a solid effort to sit on 15-under overall.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka overcame an opening bogey to also shoot 67 and seize second, with South Korean Kim Sei-young and American Danielle Kang sharing third on 12-under and France's Celine Boutier and American Cydney Clanton one shot further back.

Sagstrom made four front-nine birdies to take command before another birdie at the par-4 15th, but missed out on a concluding birdie for a third consecutive day as a 12-foot putt slipped by the hole.

