Tiger roars into contention for record 83rd US PGA win

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tiger Woods charged into contention for a record-setting 83rd all-time US PGA title on Saturday, shooting a three-under par 69 as he chases a ninth career victory at Torrey Pines.

Woods began the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open six strokes adrift of leader Ryan Palmer but stood on seven-under 209 after 54 holes, four back of leader Jon Rahm with the third-ranked Spaniard having four holes yet to finish.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion matched Sam Snead for the US PGA record of 82 triumphs with an October victory in Japan and could claim the mark alone on Sunday at the seaside San Diego layout.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, fought back from nine strokes down after 36 holes to win at Torrey Pines in 1999 and twice rallied from seven back in the last two rounds to win.

Fog delayed the start by two hours but Woods shone brightly once he began.

Woods blasted from a fairway bunker to 13 feet and sank the putt to open with a birdie, conquering the same first hole where he four-putted to a double bogey on Friday.

Woods curled in a seven-foot birdie putt on the par-3 third and rolled in a 17-foot chip to rescue par at the fourth.

After blasting out of the rough, Woods holed a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-5 sixth and dropped his approach three feet from the cup on the way to making birdie at the par-5 ninth to reach 8-under, only two off Palmer's lead at the turn.

Woods made bogey at the par-3 11th, coming up six-feet short on a 62-foot birdie bid and missing his par putt.

From there, Woods grinded out seven concluding pars, the most crucial on a 15-foot putt at the par-5 18th after he found bunkers off the tee and with his third shot.

© 2020 AFP