Kvitova fights back to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Melbourne (AFP)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova set up a potential clash with top seed Ashleigh Barty in the Australian Open quarter-finals after defeating Maria Sakkari in three sets on Sunday.

The Czech seventh seed lost the first set before winning 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 to ruin Sakkari's hopes of becoming the first Greek woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

The 2019 finalist Kvitova will face either Australia's world number one Barty or the American 18th seed Alison Riske next in Melbourne.

