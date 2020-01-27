Live: Macron inaugurates wall of names at Paris Holocaust memorial
Issued on:
As the world marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, where more than a million people perished during the Holocaust, join FRANCE 24 for live coverage of the solemn commemorations throughout the day, from Poland to Paris and beyond.
- More than 1.1 million people, primarily Jews, perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi death camp in Poland, either in gas chambers or from starvation and disease.
- The camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, by Soviet troops, who discovered 7,000 survivors upon their arrival.
- Holocaust survivors will be among those gathered Monday afternoon to mark the solemn anniversary in Oswiecim, Poland.
- French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning will inaugurate a new memorial wall of names at the Holocaust memorial in Paris.
