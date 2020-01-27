Skip to main content
Live: Macron inaugurates wall of names at Paris Holocaust memorial

Issued on: Modified:

Emmanuel Macron at the Holocaust memorial in Paris on February 19, 2019.
Emmanuel Macron at the Holocaust memorial in Paris on February 19, 2019. © Francois Mori/Pool/AFP archives
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

As the world marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, where more than a million people perished during the Holocaust, join FRANCE 24 for live coverage of the solemn commemorations throughout the day, from Poland to Paris and beyond.

  • More than 1.1 million people, primarily Jews, perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi death camp in Poland, either in gas chambers or from starvation and disease.
  • The camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, by Soviet troops, who discovered 7,000 survivors upon their arrival.
  • Holocaust survivors will be among those gathered Monday afternoon to mark the solemn anniversary in Oswiecim, Poland.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning will inaugurate a new memorial wall of names at the Holocaust memorial in Paris.

