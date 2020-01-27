US army investigates mystery plane crash in eastern Afghanistan

In this October 23, 2016 image, a US military helicopter is seen flying toward Bagram airbase from Kabul, Afghanistan

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet. Taliban sources claimed it was a US military aircraft, while American officials said they were still investigating the report.

Advertising Read more

A Taliban spokesman and Afghan journalist affiliated with the militant group say that a US military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said that he saw the burning aircraft. In an exchange on Twitter, he told The Associated Press news agency that he saw two bodies and that the front of the aircraft was badly burned. He added that aircraft's body and tail was hardly damaged. His information could not be independently verified.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a US airforce plane crashed in the Ghazni province. He claimed the crash killed “lots" of US service members.

Ghazniwal said the crash site was about 10 kilometres from a US military base.

US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, declined to comment when told about the Taliban claim. She earlier acknowledged American military officials were investigating reports of a crash.

The spokesman of the Ghazni province, Aref Noori, earlier told the AFP news agency that a plane crashed around 1:10pm (0840 GMT) in the Deh Yak district.

Crash in Taliban-held territory

A police spokesman in the province also confirmed the crash but was also unable to identify the craft.

Large swathes of the rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants,making access to the area difficult for officials.

Social media was rife with suggestions that the plane was from the state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines—however the company said the rumours were “not true”.

“All the flights of Ariana Afghan Airlines have been completed normally,” a statement on the carrier’s verified Facebook page read.

Crashes involving military flights, particularly helicopters, are common in Afghanistan where inclement weather and creaky aircraft are often pressed to their limits in the war-torn country where insurgents have been known to target helicopters.

The last civilian flight to crash was in May 2010, when an ageing Pamir Airways plane went down in bad weather during a scheduled flight to Kabul from the northern province of Kunduz.

It was carrying six crew and 38 passengers when it crashed into a mountainside 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kabul.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, REUTERS)





Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe