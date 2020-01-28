Chinese tourist in 'serious condition' in France's fourth coronavirus case

A picture taken in a laboratory of the National Reference Center (CNR) for respiratory viruses at the Institut Pasteur in Paris on January 28, 2020 shows a biohazard sticker on the entrance of a room. The CNR analyses for respiratory viruses among which coronavirus. AFP - THOMAS SAMSON

Text by: NEWS WIRES

An elderly Chinese tourist in a "serious condition" in a Paris hospital is France's fourth confirmed case of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, France's top health official said Tuesday.