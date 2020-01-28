Live: Palestinians to have capital in east Jerusalem, double territory, says Trump

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speak to the press on the West Wing Colonnade prior to meetings at the White House in Washington, DC, January 27, 2020.

US President Donald Trump unveils his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Follow the presentation on our live blog below.

The US president will present the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House at 12pm local time on Tuesday.

The Middle East peace proposal is expected to be favorable to Israel, and Netanyahu has hailed it as a chance to “make history” and define Israel’s final borders.

Netanyahu’s political challenger Benny Gantz has spoken in glowing terms about Trump and his initiative. Trump insists it has a chance of succeeding.

Israeli leaders have been briefed on contents of plan.

A key element will be whether the proposal includes an American endorsement to any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Palestinian leaders have called for an Arab League meeting.

Gaza protesters say “Palestine is not for sale”.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated today against the plan.

