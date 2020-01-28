Lyon women's star Hegerberg out for months with knee ligament injury

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 women's footballer of the year, will be out for several months after rupturing knee ligaments, the club said Tuesday.

"A date for surgery will be fixed in the coming days and her recovery will be consistent with known statistics for this kind of injury," the club, European champions for the last four seasons, said in a statement.

Hegerberg, 24, said the injury to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in her left knee was a setback but promised to return "soon."

"I ruptured my ACL this weekend. This is a setback for me, but I'm going to work through this with all my heart and my energy," she tweeted.

"The best is yet to come. YOU’LL SEE ME SOON!"

Hegeberg, who chose not to play for Norway in the 2019 World Cup, has scored 38 goals in 66 appearances for her country.

