Schwarz cheers Austria with Schladming slalom first run

Schladming (Austria) (AFP)

Home hope Marco Schwarz swooped down the Schladming slalom first run on Tuesday to lead the floodlit World Cup event ahead of a tight field.

Austria is looking for a new slalom hero after the retirement last season of Marcel Hirscher and the 24-year-old Schwarz gave the crowd some cheer despite a slow start and a late wobble with a fast 51.41sec.

The smiley, bearded Schwarz is on a roll after coming second at the Kitzbuehel slalom at the weekend.

World Cup slalom leader Henrik Kristoffersen however sits just 0.14sec adrift with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault at 0.32sec in third.

Kitzbuehel slalom king Daniel Yule of Switzerland is fourth but is a full 0.75sec off the pace while French whizz-kid Clement Noel finished 30th after a wide gate blew his game.

